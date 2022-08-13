Syria: Israel's shelling injures 2 in Quneitra

Two civilians have been injured due to an Israeli shelling targeting a site in the Quneitra suburb in Syria on Friday. Israeli media labelled the targeted site as belonging to Lebanon's Hezbollah, which was using it for surveillance.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) confirmed that: "Two civilians were wounded when a tank belonging to the Israeli occupation forces fired two shells near the village of Al-Hamidiyah."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the Israeli forces used military tank shells to target Al-Hamidiyah in the Quneitra countryside, which led to the injuries of two people, who have not yet been identified.

According to SOHR sources, an Israeli tank fired three shells when the two people approached the disengagement zone.

On 7 July, SOHR reported that an Israeli drone targeted an individual from the town of Hader in the northern countryside of Quneitra, resulting in his immediate death.

According to SOHR sources, the targeted individual worked in the field of monitoring and reconnaissance for Hezbollah in the town of Hader, bordering the occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

