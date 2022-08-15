Israel: government approves aid package to settlements near Gaza

The Israeli occupation government has approved a proposal by Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman which includes an aid package for settlements near the nominal border of the besieged Gaza Strip.

The aid package given the green light on Sunday includes the early payment of the allocated budget for the Israeli settlements and increasing allocations for so-called resilience centres in the southern region of the occupation state. It is these which are affected disproportionally by resistance missiles fired from Gaza in response to Israel's brutal military offensives.

"As we promised to the residents of the south during the operation [the latest military assault on Gaza]," said Lapid, "this government will not disappear when the fighting ends. We are with you the day after as well."

