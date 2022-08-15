Israel imposes extra restrictions on Gilboa Prison escapees

Israel is imposing tighter restrictions on the six Palestinian prisoners who escaped from the high-security Gilboa Prison on 6 September last year, Sama news agency has reported. The move has been condemned by the head of the Prisoners and Ex-Prisoners' Affairs Authority, Qadri Abu Bakr.

"These are extra punishments based on racist and permanent hate," said Abu Bakr. "Ever since the prisoners broke out of Gilboa Prison and spent a number of days in complete freedom, the Israeli political and military levels have been frustrated." Officials have been trying to vent their frustrations on the prisoners by imposing extra restrictions and isolating them, he added.

According to international law, explained Abu Bakr, recaptured prisoners are not liable to being punished for escaping. "However, Israel violates international laws without being held accountable."

Details of the restrictions were provided by lawyer Fawwaz Al-Shaloudi, who visited one of the escapees, Mohamed Al-Arda, recently. He was told by his client that he and the other prisoners experience harsh conditions in detention and have under extra restrictions imposed on them because of their escape.

