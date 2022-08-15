Palestinian youth 'executed' at home in occupied Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces "executed" a Palestinian youth in front of his family on Monday morning at his home in the Kafr Aqab neighbourhood of occupied Jerusalem. The youth was identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Shaham, 21.

"Israeli Special Forces broke into our house just after 3am and immediately opened fire on me and my son after we left our rooms to see what was happening," explained the dead youth's father. When he ran back into his room, his son was shot in the head at point blank range.

"The army left my son bleeding for 40 minutes before taking him away," he told Wafa news agency. The family did not know the whereabouts or the condition of their son.

"We did not know whether he was alive or dead, but a bullet in the head at very close range means that he was dead. It was a cold-blooded execution."

The Israeli army claimed that its soldiers opened fire at Shaham after he "confronted" them while they were carrying out a security inspection at the house, reported Israeli media.

