Trump supported Israel's annexation plan in secret letter: Report

Former US President Donald Trump sent a secret letter to then Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, authorising his controversial annexation plan of Palestinian territories to Israel's sovereignty, according to Israeli media on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The Jerusalem Post newspaper said the three-page letter, dated 26 January, 2020, says: "Israel would be able to extend sovereignty to parts of the West Bank if Netanyahu agreed to a Palestinian State in the remaining territory."

Netanyahu received the letter just two days before Trump announced his so-called "deal of the century" to solve the Palestinian Israeli conflict, a plan that was vehemently rejected by the Palestinians.

Peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel collapsed in 2014 due to Tel Aviv's refusal to release Palestinian detainees and stop settlement building.

Trump's "deal of the century" refers to Jerusalem as "Israel's undivided capital" and recognises Israeli sovereignty over large parts of the occupied West Bank.

READ: Trump's parting gift to Israel

The plan involves the establishment of a Balkanised Palestinian state in the form of an archipelago connected by bridges and tunnels.

Palestinian officials say that, under the US plan, Israel will annex 30-40 per cent of the West Bank, including all of East Jerusalem.

Under international pressure, Netanyahu did not announce his annexation plan as was scheduled in July 2020, claiming he only delayed its announcement.