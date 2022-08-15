US envoy: Washington to return to nuclear deal if Iran does

The US special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, said Washington is willing to return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal if Tehran does the same.

In an interview with American PBS network on Saturday, Malley explained that due to former President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the deal, Iran is only a "handful of weeks" away from having enough fissile material to make a nuclear bomb.

Malley explained that the US will not put any pressure on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to close outstanding issues with Iran, noting that these issues will be closed when Iran provides the technically credible answers that the IAEA has requested of it.

"As soon as they do that, and as soon as the agency is satisfied, we will be satisfied, but not before," he added.

The US official's statement came as an Iranian diplomat said Tehran is in the process of reviewing European proposals on reviving the nuclear deal, pointing to the possibility of accepting them if guarantees are provided.

Two days ago, the Wall Street Journal revealed that the European proposals include making major concessions to Iran aimed at ending the IAEA's investigation into the supposed nuclear activities monitored by IAEA teams at some sites.

The issues holding back revival of the Iran nuclear deal

In return, the United States demanded that Iran abandon its demands not contained in the original nuclear deal also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The US also proposes lifting part of the sanctions imposed on Iran and maintaining others, and insists on expanding the agreement to include Iran's missile programme as well as its regional influence.

However, Iran insists all sanctions be lifted and guarantees be given that none will be reimposed, and refuses to include its missile programme under any deal.

The parties involved in the indirect negotiations on reviving the 2015 nuclear agreement returned to Vienna a few days ago, amid hopes that Washington and Tehran would accept the European proposals.