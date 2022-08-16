Turkiye voices support for 'brotherly' Libya

Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Head of Libya's High Council of State, Khalid Al-Mishri, on Tuesday discussed the latest developments and election process in Libya, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Cavusoglu said on Twitter that he hosted Al-Mishri in the capital, Ankara.

"Evaluated recent developments and the election process in #Libya. Will continue to give our strong support to brotherly Libya & will develop our cooperation in every field," Cavusoglu added.

On 1 August, Al-Mishri was re-elected Head of the High Council of State for a fifth term.

READ: What did Turkiye gain from normalising its regional relations?

Libya has been plagued by turmoil and divisions since the 2011 ouster of late ruler, Muammar Gaddafi.

UN-sponsored talks between Libyan rivals to agree on a constitutional framework for holding the long-awaited elections have been deadlocked.

Libyans are still waiting for elections to take place, in hopes that the vote will contribute to ending years of armed conflict in the oil-rich country.