Anger in Algeria after calls for Moroccans to  advance towards Tindouf

Algerians have denounced statements made by the President of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, Ahmad Al-Raysuni, in which he said the Moroccan people would "move in millions" with their blood to Algeria's Tindouf.

The Movement of Society for Peace (MSP), which represents the largest opposition party in parliament, described what Al-Raysuni said as "a dangerous and resounding fall by a Muslim scholars." It added that he is supposed to rely on religious principles and Islamic values, not to call for strife and fighting among Muslims.

The MSP stated that Al-Raysuni bears responsibility for the consequences of his statement, especially within the tense international and regional circumstances. It added: "Instead of calling for strife and bloodshed among Muslims, it would have been better for him to call for jihad with money and life for the liberation of the Moroccan Ceuta and Melilla."

MSP pointed out that Al-Raysuni "ignored that Algeria's land borders with the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco were finally demarcated under a bilateral agreement signed by the two sides on June 15, 1972, and was approved by the Moroccan House of Representatives, and ratification documents were exchanged between the foreign ministers of the two countries on May 14, 1989."

