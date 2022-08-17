Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq holds dialogue to end political impasse amid Sadr's boycott

Supporters of Iraqi Shiite leader Muqtada Al-Sadr during a protest in Baghdad, Iraq on 30 July 2022 [Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Leaders of Iraqi political parties launched a national dialogue on Wednesday in an attempt to resolve the country's political crisis, amid a boycott by influential Shia cleric, Muqtada Al-Sadr, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, Sadr's Movement said it will not participate in the dialogue, called by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Wednesday's session of dialogue was attended by UN envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Plasschaert.

Tension flared up in Iraq in recent days following the nomination of Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as a new prime minister by the Coordination Framework, a coalition of groups close to Iran.

The move triggered mass protests from supporters of Al-Sadr, who called for the dissolution of the Iraqi Parliament and holding early elections.

Last June, 73 lawmakers of Al-Sadr's movement resigned from the 329-seat Parliament after failing to form a "national majority" government, as the Coordination Framework hampered the Cabinet formation.

Iraq has been in a political deadlock for nine months following the country's general elections last October which failed, since then, to agree on a new government between the rival parties.

