Portuguese / Spanish / English

Lebanon receives third batch of fuel aid from Qatar to help collapsing health sector

August 17, 2022 at 3:03 pm | Published in: Lebanon, Middle East, News, Qatar
Lebanese citizens wait in long queues to fill their gas cylinders and to fill their vehicles at gas stations as economic crisis worsens in Beirut, Lebanon on 12 August 2021. [Wassim Samih Seifeddine - Anadolu Agency]
Lebanese citizens wait in long queues to fill their gas cylinders and to fill their vehicles at gas stations as economic crisis worsens in Beirut, Lebanon on 12 August 2021. [Wassim Samih Seifeddine - Anadolu Agency]
 August 17, 2022 at 3:03 pm

Lebanon has received a third batch of monthly financial assistance from Qatar, as the country and its health sector continue to suffer from the severe economic crisis.

According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), the assistance from the Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) is used for the purchasing of fuel and oil required to run the country's healthcare facilities every month.

The aid – of which the first two batches were received by Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health on 22 July – is reportedly part of a $50 million support package by QFFD, which is aimed to extend over nine months. Almost 1.5 million litres of diesel have already been distributed among health facilities, such as government hospitals and care homes.

Over the past few years, Lebanon has been facing a series of crises in the tumbling of its economy and its severe shortages of fuel and other essentials. The shortage of fuel, in particular, has resulted in power cuts and blackouts throughout the country, and has also contributed – along with the exodus of many doctors – to the deprivation of its health sector, with its imminent collapse being warned of.

Consequently, a number of countries in the region have sought to assist Lebanon with aid, supplies, electricity and fuel. Qatar and other Gulf States are some of those providing assistance, as well as Iraq, with its recent extension of fuel supplies to the crises-hit country for another year.

READ: Lebanon is very close to its own 'Bouazizi' moment

Categories
LebanonMiddle EastNewsQatar
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments