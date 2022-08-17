Report: 11 killed in Turkish strike on Syria military post

Eleven Syrian fighters have been killed in Turkish air strikes on a Syria border post run by regime forces, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said yesterday.

This came following an overnight flare-up between Turkish forces and Kurdish fighters who control the area in the north of Syria.

"Eleven fighters were killed in a Turkish air strike that hit a Syrian regime outpost… near the Turkish border," the group said, without giving more details about the identities of those killed.

Al-Araby Al-Jadded news website reported the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) saying: "Turkish military aircraft have conducted 12 airstrikes against positions of the Syrian army deployed on the border west of Kobane."

SDF spokesman Farhad Shami said that the Turkish raids caused "casualties".

Syrian regime forces have deployed in areas controlled by Kurdish fighters near the border with Turkiye as part of agreements intended to stem cross-border offensives by Ankara.

Turkiye has designated the YPG as a terrorist group. However the group is supported by the US in its efforts to fight against Daesh.

