'Whatever happened to anti-Semitism?': MEMO in conversation with Antony Lerman

Join us for a live conversation with British anti-Semitism specialist Antony Lerman to discuss his latest book Whatever Happened to Antisemitism?: Redefinition and the Myth of the 'Collective Jew'.

Lerman is the former founding director of the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR) and has written widely on anti-Semitism, Middle East politics and multiculturalism for such periodicals as the Guardian, London Review of Books, Prospect, the New York Times, the Nation, Haaretz and the Jewish Chronicle.