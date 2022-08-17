Portuguese / Spanish / English

'Whatever happened to anti-Semitism?': MEMO in conversation with Antony Lerman

Lerman is the former founding director of the Institute for Jewish Policy Research and has written widely on anti-Semitism
Join us for a live conversation with British anti-Semitism specialist Antony Lerman to discuss his latest book Whatever Happened to Antisemitism?: Redefinition and the Myth of the 'Collective Jew'.

Lerman is the former founding director of the Institute for Jewish Policy Research (JPR) and has written widely on anti-Semitism, Middle East politics and multiculturalism for such periodicals as the Guardian, London Review of Books, Prospect, the New York Times, the Nation, Haaretz and the Jewish Chronicle.

