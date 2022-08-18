Egypt releases 25 pre-trial detainees, including journalist 

Egyptian authorities yesterday released 25 pretrial detainees pending investigations, including journalist Sayed Abdulelah known for his fieldwork in the Suez Governorate, Anadolu news agency reported.

State-owned Al-Ahram newspaper said the decision to release the detainees came following coordination between the Presidential Pardon Committee, the Public Prosecution and the relevant agencies.

The Presidential Pardon Committee was formed in April under a presidential directive, and coincided with a call by President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to launch the first national dialogue since he came to power in the summer of 2014.

So far, at least 163 political activists and detainees have been released since Al-Sisi launched his call, however unofficial estimates indicate that the number may be as high as 700.

