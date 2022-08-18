Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq's Sadr did not attend national dialogue meeting

August 18, 2022 at 12:28 pm | Published in: Iraq, Middle East, News
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi holds a national dialogue meeting with the representatives of political parties in the presence of Iraqi President Barham Salih, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq Jeanine Hennis Plasschaert and the heads of the legislature and the judiciary in Baghdad, Iraq on August 17, 2022. [Iraqi PM Press Office - Anadolu Agency]
 August 18, 2022 at 12:28 pm

The leader of the Sadrist movement in Iraq, Muqtada Al-Sadr did not attend the national dialogue meeting held yesterday afternoon at the invitation of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to end the country's political deadlock, Anadolu Agency reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, Al-Kadhimi invited the country's rival political leaders to attend a national meeting at the cabinet headquarters in Baghdad and to find a solution to the political deadlock as disputes escalated in the past weeks between Al-Sadr and his rivals from the Coordination Framework, an umbrella group of Shia parliamentary parties.

A number of Iraqi political leaders and top officials attended yesterday's meeting in the presence of the United Nations envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Plasschaert, however, the Sadrist movement refused to attend.

Al-Sadr's office said in a statement that "the Sadrist movement, with all its components and political figures, did not participate in the political dialogue called for by the Prime Minister today, neither directly nor indirectly."

Local political leaders and many countries in the region are calling on Iraq's rival parties to resort to dialogue as the only way to resolve the country's crisis, while local, regional and international forces fear the country could slide into chaos.

The coordination framework insist on forming a government headed by its pro- Iran candidate, Muhammad Shayya' Al-Sudani, while the Sadrist movement insists on dissolving parliament and holding early elections.

