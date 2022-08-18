Israel kills yet another Palestinian youth in occupied West Bank

Israel's occupation forces shot dead a Palestinian youth and wounded at least 31 others during a raid in the West Bank city of Nablus last night. Medics at the Specialised Arab Hospital in the city reported that Waseem Nasser Abu Khalifa, 18, was killed during the raid.

The Director of the Palestinian Red Crescent's Emergency Department in Nablus, Ahmad Jibril, said that Abu Khalifa was hit by two live bullets in the upper chest, one of which penetrated his heart.

According to Palestinian security sources, a large number of Israeli occupation forces raided several areas in Nablus, including Amman Street, Jerusalem Street and the vicinity of Joseph's Tomb, as well as Balata and Askar refugee camps and many surrounding communities.

Jibril added that the soldiers opened fire towards young Palestinians attempting to block their raid. In addition to the 31 who were wounded, another 25 people were treated for tear gas inhalation. Three of those wounded have life-threatening injuries.

