Israel teachers protest outside Finance Ministry

Hundreds of members of the Israeli Teachers Union yesterday protested outside the Israeli Finance Ministry demanding higher wages Arab48 reported.

Union Head Yaffa Ben David threatened that teachers would go on strike and prevent schools from opening next month, Ynet News site reported.

She called on all the government bodies and the prime minister to immediately interfere to resolve the issue with the Finance Ministry "before it is too late."

Meanwhile, she said: "The shortages of teachers is a danger alarm that worries all the people, first and foremost the Finance Ministry, the leadership and stakeholders."

They figures released by the Israeli Knesset reveal that 85 per cent of Israeli schools suffer from shortages in the number of teachers.

The current salaries offered by the Finance Ministry for teachers is unsatisfactory, protesters claim. They accused treasury officials of dragging out talks until the last possible moment before 1 September.

READ: EU protests Israel's decision to demolish Ein Samiya Bedouin school