Report: Israel committed 479 violations against Palestine journalists in 2022

August 20, 2022 at 12:04 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A protest demanding justice for Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Gaza on 13 July 2022 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
The Israeli occupation committed 479 violations against Palestinian journalists during the first half of 2022, the Palestine Journalists' Syndicate (PJS) revealed in a report released on Friday.

"The Israeli army and security forces were responsible for at least 479 violations of media and journalists' rights in Palestine during the first half of 2022, including the assassination of Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh," the report stated.

Freedom of the press according to Israel - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/Middle East Monitor]

Among the violations documented by the PJS were the detention of journalists and prevention of coverage, amounting to 175 cases.

The PJS also documented 80 cases of physical assault by the Israeli occupation forces and 65 cases of attacks perpetrated by Israeli settlers.

It also noted: "The increase in the attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinian journalists under the protection of the army was remarkable and growing."

In the statement, the PJS urged: "Journalistic work in Palestine is under attack. We renew our call on relevant international and human rights organisations to take decisive actions to stop the targeting of journalists by the occupation forces."

Commenting on the PJS's report, the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) responded that it: "Has repeatedly condemned the deliberate targeting of journalists and media facilities by Israel and submitted a formal complaint to the ICC in early April 2022."

