Israel Supreme Court rejects appeal against demolition of Palestinian homes

The Israeli Supreme Court today rejected an appeal against an order to demolish 32 Palestinian homes and two schools in Masafer Yatta, in the south of occupied West Bank.

Nedal Younes, head of Masafer Yatta village council, said that the court rejected a petition submitted by residents of four communities in Masafer Yatta against the imminent Israeli demolition of two schools and about 32 residential facilities in the area.

Younes said the court order gives the Israeli army a green light to go ahead with the demolition of Palestinian structures and residential facilities in the area.

On 4 May, the Israeli High Court gave the Israeli army the green light to demolish and displace over 1,000 Palestinians living in some eight communities in Masafer Yatta in order to turn the area into a training and firing zone.

The decision promoted strong local and international condemnation. Israel has been gradually demolishing homes and displacing families in several Masafer Yatta communities over the past few weeks.

READ: Israel demolishes a banqueting hall in East Jerusalem