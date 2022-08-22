Sudan receives two planes of aid from Qatar

Two Qatari Air Force planes arrived in Sudan on Sunday, carrying an urgent relief aid shipment provided by the Qatar Fund for Development in cooperation with Qatar Charity, and in coordination with the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Khartoum, Anadolu News Agency reports, citing the official Sudanese News Agency, SUNA.

SUNA said that the Sudanese Minister of Social Development and Commissioner-General of Humanitarian Aid, Ahmed Adam Bakheet, and the Qatari Ambassador to Khartoum, Abdul Rahman bin Ali Al-Kubaisi, received the two planes in Khartoum.

The Sudanese Minister praised the Qatari support and the government of Qatar for extending a helping hand to Sudan in facing the effects of torrential rain and rain, according to the same source.

Meanwhile, the Qatari Ambassador said the aid comes under the directives of the Qatari Emir to mitigate the effects of torrential rains and floods in many parts of Sudan's states.

He added that the two planes were loaded with 68 tons of foodstuff and 700 tents, as well as shelter supplies such as mattresses and blankets.

Earlier on Saturday, a spokesman for the Sudanese Civil Defence, Abdel Jalil Abdel Rahim, told Anadolu Agency that 79 people have died since June due to torrential rain and floods.

Earlier this month, the United Nations announced that about 136,000 people have been affected in various regions of the country since June, as a result of heavy rains and torrential rains.

The autumn rainy season in Sudan lasts from June to October during which heavy rains fall.