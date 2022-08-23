Lebanon denies demarcation deal for maritime border with Israel

Lebanon denied on Monday that it has reached an agreement on the demarcation of its maritime border with Israel, Anadolu has reported.

The denial followed a report by Israel's Channel 12 TV on Sunday which claimed that the two countries were close to agreeing a demarcation deal.

Lebanon and Israel are engaged in a dispute over the demarcation of territorial waters in 860 square kilometres of the Mediterranean Sea, according to maps sent by both counties to the UN in 2011. The area is rich in natural gas and oil, and Israel has been carrying out exploratory drilling operations and is very close to being able to pump natural gas in sufficient volume to be commercially viable.

Five sessions of indirect negotiations have been held between Lebanon and Israel under UN sponsorship and US mediation. The last round of talks was held in May last year, but major differences prevented any agreement being reached.