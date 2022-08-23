Turkiye must develop Libya-focused African initiative

Libya is the new centre of attraction for global competition and "Turkiye must develop a Libya-focused African initiative," said the Libyan representative of a Turkish business association.

According to the report, Libyan representative of Istanbul-based Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association (MUSIAD), Murtaza Karanfil, said Turkiye's African focus must start from Libya.

"The whole world will turn to Africa for the next 100 years," Karanfil said.

"We must design and develop our foreign trade reforms in a way that appeals to Africa, in order not to fall behind in the race for policies to expand the dominance brought by the global order," Karanfil said.

In 2019, Exclusive Economic Zone Agreement signed between Libya and Turkiye to develop free trade.

READ: Turkey extends mandate of troops deployed in Libya