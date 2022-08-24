Algeria arrests former prime minister after corruption claims

The Indictment Chamber of the Algerian Judicial Council ordered the detention of former Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui on Tuesday following allegations of corruption. According to the country's Echorouk, the council has overturned a previous ruling to place Bedoui under judicial supervision procedures.

The newspaper said that Bedoui is facing charges of corruption, mismanagement and violating the laws of public procurement during his tenure as the governor of Constantine state. The decision to arrest him concerns a corruption case related to the distribution of deals during the 2016 Arab Capital of Culture demonstration.

This is the second time that Bedoui has appeared before the investigative judge of the Third Chamber of the Financial and Economic Pole at the Court of Sidi M'hamed. Last September, he also appeared before the judge in relation to corruption issues.