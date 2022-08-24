Israel soldiers filmed beating Palestinian detainees suspended

Three Israeli military officers, who were filmed severely beating two Palestinian detainees in the occupied West Bank last week, were suspended from their roles this morning.

In the video posted on TikTok, the Israeli soldiers from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion were seen repeatedly pushing and kicking two Palestinian men on to the ground near Ramallah while a fourth soldier stoodby and watched.

According to the Times of Israel, the military authorities are investigating the matter and the findings are to be presented to the army's Military Prosecution.

Israeli army Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi condemned the violence in a statement issued today, claiming that the assault was a "severe incident that is repugnant and directly contradicts the values of the IDF [army]."

"The soldiers involved in the incident are not worthy of their positions. The incident will be thoroughly examined by IDF commanders and will be investigated by the Military Police," he added.

"We will bring those involved to justice. There is and will be no tolerance in the IDF for this type of behaviour."

This is not the first time Nezah Yehuda soldiers have been caught violently attacking Palestinians.

Earlier this year, two Israeli military officers were fired from their positions while a third, a battalion commander, was reprimanded over the death of Omar Abdalmajeed As'ad, an elderly Palestinian-American, who was found dead after being detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank.