New humanitarian crises have 'deprioritised' Israel-Palestine conflict: UNRWA Chief

The Head of the United Nations Agency for Palestinian refugees said, Thursday, that political priorities, shifting regional dynamics and the emergence of new humanitarian crises have deprioritised the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In his briefing to the UN Security Council, Philippe Lazzarini painted a bleak picture of the situation in the Middle East, amid heightened tensions.

"Over 80 per cent of Palestine refugees in Lebanon, Syria and Gaza live below the poverty line," he said. "In Syria, after 11 years of conflict, the most destitute families are returning to live amid the rubble of their destroyed homes as they can no longer afford rent."

Lazzarini also said the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was facing a funding crisis and called for political and financial support.

"UNRWA is facing an existential threat. What is at stake?" he said. "Quality and principled education for over half a million girls and boys; access to health care for around 2 million Palestine refugees and a social safety net for around 400,000 of the poorest amongst the poor; Psycho-social support for hundreds of thousands of children."

Official: UNRWA suffers from $100m financial deficit