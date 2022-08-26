Portuguese / Spanish / English

UAE, Sudan express support for Saudi comments on OPEC oil cuts

August 26, 2022 at 9:05 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Asia & Americas, Azerbaijan, congo, International Organisations, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Libya, Middle East, News, OPEC, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, UAE, Venezuela
ABU DHABI, UAE - FEBRUARY 12: A view from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 12, 2022. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is a rich oil and trade center that runs along the eastern coast of the Arabian peninsula and was founded by the amalgamation of seven emirates on December 2, 1971. The tourist industry contributes to the economy of the United Arab Emirates, which has the world's most popular vacation destinations. ( Emin Sansar - Anadolu Agency )
 August 26, 2022 at 9:05 am

The United Arab Emirates and Sudan have expressed their support for comments made by Saudi Arabia regarding the possibility of introducing production cuts to balance an oil market it described as schizophrenic, Reuters reported.

Sudan Eenergy and Petroleum Minister Mohamed Abdallah said in a statement his country supports OPEC+ efforts to maintain market stability in the face of distortions and volatility.

He also stressed the importance of the statement "that was made… by the Saudi energy minister about market instability and volatility of prices."

READ: UAE returns envoy to Iran, 6 years after diplomatic downgrade

Sudan, which is a member of OPEC+, also expressed its full support for the mechanism formulated under OPEC+ alliance "which provided the necessary tools, inducing adjusting oil production, to attend to all market challenges," the statement added.

Iraq, Algeria, Libya, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Venezuela, Congo and Equatorial Guinea have all made similar statements ahead of a 5 September meeting of OPEC+, which unites members of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers including Russia.

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaAsia & AmericasAzerbaijancongoInternational OrganisationsIraqKazakhstanLibyaMiddle EastNewsOPECSaudi ArabiaSudanUAEVenezuela
Show Comments
Writing Palestine - Celebrating the tenth year of the Palestine Book Awards - Buy your copy of the book now
Show Comments