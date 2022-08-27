Macron: 'Algeria gas not main reason for visit'

The announcement of French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday that Algerian gas constitutes a small amount of French energy sources refutes reports that a large portion of Algerian gas goes to France, Algerian newspaper Echorouk reported.

Brushing aside the perception that the French leader was visiting Algeria to address its energy needs, according to Anadolu Agency, Macron said that Algerian gas constitutes only 8 per cent of France's gas needs.

Macron visited Algeria accompanied by a 90-person delegation, including ministers, business people and historians, stating: "We will try to improve things in the future, but it is not true that Algeria's gas is the main topic of the visit."

Echorouk reported Algerian energy expert Ahmad Mashrawi explaining: "Algerian gas supplies to France have retreated through years. The time of the Évian Accords, which prioritised France for such bargains, has ended." Mashrawi noted that Algeria is currently adopting an approach ruled by its own interests.

Anadolu Agency disclosed that it was believed that the visit aimed to overcome the tension that has prevailed between the two countries for nearly a year over multiple colonial-era issues, including the remembrance files.