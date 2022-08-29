Photos of Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike raise concerns

Photos of hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, who has been held in Israeli administrative detention without charges, went viral on social media yesterday, raising concerns about the deterioration of his health.

The pictures showed Awawda, 40, with a slender body resembling a skeleton as a result of his hunger strike, which has been ongoing for the 169th day successively.

Awawdeh is from the town of Ithna, west of Hebron. He has been on hunger strike for more than six months in protest against his administrative detention by the Israeli authorities.

Earlier this month, an Israeli court suspended Awawdeh's detention to allow him to receive medical care, citing his failing health.

The Palestinian Prisoner's Club said that the decision to freeze Awawdeh's detention based on medical data and reports by the hospital indicate that his life is in danger. But if his health condition improves and he decides to leave the hospital, his administrative detention will resume immediately, the Palestinian Prisoner's Club added.

