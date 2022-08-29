Portuguese / Spanish / English

Poll: 65% of Israelis reject military operation in Gaza

August 29, 2022
KHAN YUNIS, GAZA - AUGUST 05: Smoke and flames rise as Israeli airstrikes over Gaza Strip continue, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on August 05, 2022. The Israeli army said Friday that it had begun carrying out raids on some targets in the Gaza Strip. ( Abed Zagout - Anadolu Agency )
 August 29, 2022 at 11:24 am

Israel's public have rejected suggestions that the Israeli army should opt for a wide-scale military operation in the Gaza Strip to restore calm for settlements near the coastal enclave, an Israeli TV reported on Sunday.

Israel's Channel 13 TV conducted a poll, asking Israelis to comment on Chief of Staff of Israeli Army Aviv Kohavi's remarks about a military operation in Gaza to achieve calm for 15 years.

According to the poll, 65 per cent of the respondents from the Israeli public said they are not ready for such a military operation.

The poll found that only 21 per cent of the Israeli public is ready for the operation, while only 29 per cent of the settlers are ready for it.

Kohavi has said that a wide-scale military operation in Gaza would achieve calm for 15 years, but the price would be very high, including the death of 300 Israeli soldiers.

