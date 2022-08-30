Egypt man accidentally kills his father with two bullets

A young Egyptian man accidentally killed his father with two bullets to the chest.

According to Cairo 24, the security services in October City received a notification that a man's body had been found inside a car belonging to the victim's son. The victim worked as a guard in a private school.

Security authorities found that two shots had been fired from an unlicensed gun that the son fired while his father was sitting next to him in the car. The father died immediately.

Initial investigations revealed that the father and son used to guard the school at night and drive around the area.

The son was arrested and his father's body was transferred to the morgue. The weapon has also been seized, according to authorities.

Prosecutors ordered that the son be detained for four days pending investigation.

