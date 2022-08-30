Egypt: political figures and rights groups call for release of Aboul Fotouh

Senior political figures and human rights groups in Egypt have called for President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to pardon and release former presidential candidate Abdul Moneim Aboul Fotouh given his deteriorating health, Arabi21.com reported on Monday.

"Since the beginning of July, Abdul Moneim Aboul Fotouh has been suffering from several emergency health problems that accelerated the deterioration of his health condition due to continuous medical negligence," the signatories of a joint statement pointed out. They expressed their concern that he "might lose his life at any moment."

According to Arabi21.com, they concluded with an appeal to the Egyptian president to release Aboul Fotouh as soon as possible to save his life.

Aboul Fotouh, 70, is the leader of the Strong Egypt Party. He was sentenced in May to 15 years in prison for "spreading false news" and "incitement against state institutions" after he criticised Al-Sisi during a visit to London.

Former presidential candidates Hamdeen Sabahi and Salim Al-Awa, as well as the head of the Conservative Party, Akmal Qurtam; the head of the Reform and Development Party, Mohammad Anwar Al-Sadat; and the head of the Popular Communist Alliance Party, Medhat Al-Zahed, are among the statement's signatories.