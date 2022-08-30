Ex-Mossad official: Mossad carried out many operations 'in heart of Iran'

Former Mossad chief, Yossi Cohen, said that during his tenure as head of Israel's Mossad, Israel carried out many operations against Iran's nuclear program, including "in the heart of Iran," Israeli media reported.

Cohen's remarks came in a speech he gave at a World Zionist Organisation event in Basel, Switzerland on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the first Zionist Congress.

He alleged the Iranian regime is the global funder of terrorism in the world, and that Iran is trying to threaten Israel from the south in Gaza and through the north in Syria and Lebanon.

"The Iranian regime is lying to the whole world and we proved it when we brought thousands of documents from the Iranian archives, documents that proved that the Iranians lied to the IAEA," he said, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Cohen added that Israel would do "everything necessary to delay and prevent the Iranians from building atomic bombs that would threaten" Israel.

