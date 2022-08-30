National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists condemns Moroccan media for 'organised smear campaign'

The National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists (SNJT) condemned, on Monday, what it considered "organised smear campaigns" by the Moroccan media against Tunisia, after the participation of the Polisario Front leader in the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD8), hosted by Tunisia on 27 and 28 August.

The SNJT said that a number of Moroccan media and websites "deliberately lifted this diplomatic and political dispute out of its official context towards unacceptable smear campaigns against Tunisia at the people and institutions levels."

Diplomatic tension has escalated between the two States, which are members of the deactivated Arab Maghreb Union, since the visit of the leader of the Polisario Front, Ibrahim Ghali, to Tunisia to participate in the summit. Then, Rabat summoned its ambassador from Tunisia for consultations, and Tunisia responded the same.

Moreover, Rabat boycotted several sports activities and tournaments in Tunisia.

The SNJT explained, in a statement, that it "warns of the danger of the continued involvement of some Moroccan and foreign media in a clear and explicit exploitation of this issue to serve political agendas."

It called on "all national, political and civil forces to strongly confront everything that would affect the sovereignty and sanctity of the Tunisian state."

This is the first public diplomatic dispute between the two countries over the issue of Western Sahara, disputed between Morocco and the Polisario.

Tunisia says that its "neutral" position on this issue is "consistent", while Morocco considers President Kais Saied's reception of Ibrahim Ghali as "hostile".

The SNJT said that "it is the duty of the media to convey the facts and interpret them to the recipient with objectivity and accuracy, in addition to defending the country's vital interests and sovereignty."

