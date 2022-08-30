Palestine bride in her wedding dress arrested by Israel police

A Palestinian woman has been arrested by Israeli police on the day of her wedding, while still wearing her bridal dress, according to her lawyer.

Shadi Thabbah told local media that his client, who was not named, was detained and led away by Israeli police for questioning, after the wedding was raided in the predominantly Arab city of Arrabat Al-Battuf in northern Israel.

Thabbah added that that police wrongly suspected that the groom, who reportedly had a court order barring him from being in the city, was in the area. The attorney said the police held his client for several hours for "disrupting investigations" but was later released that evening, to be placed under house arrest for the next five days.

Israeli occupation forces arrest a Palestinian bride on her wedding day, firing tear gas canisters at the wedding convoy in Arraba town in the 1948-occupied Palestinian territories. pic.twitter.com/vTvhYWS3Ry — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) August 28, 2022

"I don't understand which investigation the bride disrupted; the groom was not present and he was not arrested, so what investigations are the police talking about?" Thabbah told Al-Jarmaq News.

Footage has been shared on social media showing the bride being escorted by police officers into a police vehicle, drawing a slew of online criticism.

Israel has grown so accustomed to ruin the Palestinians' joy.

Israeli troops abduct a Palestinian bride after raiding her wedding and terrorizing the guests, August 28. pic.twitter.com/HdXcXwr66J — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) August 29, 2022

Israeli broadcaster, KAN, reported that "a bride was arrested for questioning during her wedding when she was wearing a white dress in the town of Araba," adding that "the groom was asked to be interrogated in the past few days and removed from the settlement and, when the police arrived, he fled and they arrested the bride. "

