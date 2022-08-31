Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt court sentences 5 friends to death for murder

The Supreme Constitutional Court in Cairo on 25 February 2015 [KHALED DESOUKI/AFP via Getty Images]
The Criminal Court in Egypt has sentenced five defendants who are friends to death by hanging, and sentenced another to life imprisonment, Al-Watan newspaper reported.

According to the paper, the court has already referred the cases to the country's highest religious authority – the Grand Mufti – who in turn approved the death penalties.

The six defendants are accused of pursuing and ambushing a man and his friend in the 6th of October city to steal a bag of cash.

The defendants stopped the victims' car and asked the two men to exit it and hand over the bag. When the men refused, the defendants shot them, killing one of them and seriously injuring the other.

