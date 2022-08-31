Israel to expand Gilo settlement with 1250 new units

The Israeli Ministry of Housing and two real estate companies have reached an agreement to build 1,250 new housing units on the Gilo settlement, which is mainly built on the lands of the Bethlehem Governorate.

According to Arab48, the new settlement area will be known as "Gila Cliffs", as the settlement expansion plan includes the development of the road networks, infrastructure, public areas, parks and commercial areas.

It will also include the construction of a group of high buildings and residential towers comprising 1,250 housing units, including 27 buildings from 9 to 13 floors.

Moreover, the project, which is in agreement with two Israeli real estate companies, Ken Hathor and Epsilon, is in its final planning stages, according to the Israeli Ministry of Housing.

Most countries regard settlements Israel has built on territory it captured in a 1967 Middle East war as illegal. Israel disputes this and has settled some 440,000 Israelis in the West Bank, citing biblical, historical and political ties to the area, where 3 million Palestinians live under military rule.

Israeli and Palestinian estimates indicate there are about 650,000 settlers living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in occupied territories are considered illegal.

