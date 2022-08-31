Turkiye: Erdogan criticises 'so-called allies'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that his country is disturbed by the recent stances of some countries that are considered to be Turkiye's allies. Erdogan made his comments in a speech at the graduation ceremony at the National Defence University in Ankara.

"It is evident that the countries with which we have alliance relations within NATO have in recent days not supported adequately Turkiye's sensitivities about combatting terrorism and defending its borders," explained the Turkish leader. "We still remember how NATO members, our so-called allies, turned their backs on us when such terrorist organisations as Daesh, the PKK and the YPG pushed towards our borders six-seven years ago."

President Erdogan reassured the Turkish people that their country "has enough strength, means and capability" to preserve its security against threats.

