Afghans are under fire at Turkish-Iranian border - Amnesty

Afghan refugees, who escape from their chaotic and war-torn country, are pushed back by Iranian and Turkish authorities at the border, including by unlawfully opening fire on men, women and children, Amnesty International reports.

According to the report, Amnesty International published a report named "They don't treat us like human", mentioning on the human rights violation against Afghan refugees. The report came after Amnesty International researchers visited Afghanistan in March 2022, and conducted interviews in Herat City and Islam Qala border town. They interviewed 74 Afghans who had been pushed back from Iran and Turkiye.

"One year after the end of airlift evacuations from Afghanistan, many of those left behind are risking their lives to leave the country," Marie Forestier, Researcher on Refugee and Migrants Rights said.

Amnesty International also calls on the international community to provide financial and material support to countries which host large numbers of Afghans, including Iran and Turkiye.

After withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, hundreds of thousands of Afghans fled their country since the Taliban took power in August 2021.

