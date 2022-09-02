Morocco raises minimum wage 9.3% amid rising prices

Morocco has raised the minimum wage for the public sector by 9.3 per cent to 3,500 dirhams ($350) as of September, amid a surge in prices.

Following a cabinet meeting yesterday, Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch said the government has taken a number of decisions that would improve citizens' income and increase their purchasing power as part of implementing the national social dialogue.

The minimum wage for agriculture workers has also been raised by ten per cent and for industrial workers by five per cent, Morocco World News quoted Akhannouch as saying.

The government announced the signing of a social agreement and a national charter for social dialogue with workers' unions, including improving working conditions and increasing wages.

