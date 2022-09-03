Hamas condemns Israel for allowing concerts at Beersheba Mosque

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas on Friday condemned the Israeli government for allowing the organisation of a series of concerts at Beersheba Great Mosque.

In a statement, Hamas expressed: "We condemn with the strongest terms the Israeli occupation's agreement to hold a series of concerts and festivals at Beersheba Great Mosque."

Hamas stressed, "this is a flagrant violation of the sanctity of the mosque," pointing out that these acts "provoke all Muslims around the world."

كل المساجد طهرت وما زالت مساجدنا تدنس… حفل غنائي إسرائيلي في مسجد بئر السبع هذا المساء. pic.twitter.com/AK1ptbBbhf — 🇵🇸✌️عيّاش (@3yyash995) September 1, 2022

The Palestinian movement added: "Beersheba Mosque and all other mosques are purely Islamic endowment properties, which belong to Muslims who are the unique inhabitants of this land."

It stated: "Historical mosques maintain the connection between this land and its real inhabitants. The Israeli occupation's Judisation and settler-colonial policies will not succeed in distorting the characteristics of historical Palestine or altering historical facts." Concluding its statement, Hamas called on Palestinians to confront such policies and protect their homeland and holy sites by all possible means.

Hamas's statements came one day after the organisation of a series of concerts and festivals inside the court of Beersheba Great Mosque.