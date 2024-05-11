Al-Qassam Brigades: ‘We rescued Israeli hostage who attempted suicide’

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced on Friday that it managed to rescue an Israeli prisoner who attempted to commit suicide where he was being held.

The Brigades confirmed in a statement on Telegram: “A few days ago, we managed to rescue an enemy prisoner at the last minute after he attempted to commit suicide where he was being held.”

“We hold the enemy and Netanyahu (the Israeli prime minister) personally fully responsible for the deterioration of the physical and psychological health of some enemy prisoners,” they added.

Tel Aviv estimates that 134 Israelis are being held in Gaza, while Israel is holding 9,000 Palestinians in its jails.

