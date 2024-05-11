Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Al-Qassam Brigades: ‘We rescued Israeli hostage who attempted suicide’

May 11, 2024 at 10:12 am

Fighters of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on November 27, 2023. [Stringer - Anadolu Agency]

Fighters of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas in Gaza City, Gaza on November 27, 2023. [Stringer – Anadolu Agency]

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced on Friday that it managed to rescue an Israeli prisoner who attempted to commit suicide where he was being held.

The Brigades confirmed in a statement on Telegram: “A few days ago, we managed to rescue an enemy prisoner at the last minute after he attempted to commit suicide where he was being held.”

“We hold the enemy and Netanyahu (the Israeli prime minister) personally fully responsible for the deterioration of the physical and psychological health of some enemy prisoners,” they added.

Tel Aviv estimates that 134 Israelis are being held in Gaza, while Israel is holding 9,000 Palestinians in its jails.

READ: Netanyahu defiant after Biden warning on arms supplies to Israel

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending