Israel raises alert levels after attacks on its soldiers

The Israeli occupation army announced yesterday that it had raised alert levels after at least two resistance operations against its soldiers in the occupied Palestinian West Bank, Sama news agency reported.

This came, the Israeli media said, after a shooting on a bus carrying Israeli soldiers carried out by three Palestinians.

According to Israeli media, the bus was travelling on a major highway in the Jordan Valley. Seven soldiers were wounded in the attack.

Army sources said that the attack was carried out by three Palestinians; two of whom were arrested after the incident, while the search for the third is ongoing.

The two Palestinians were had severe burns after their vehicle caught fire during their escape.

During the day, at least two shootings were carried out against Israeli targets across the. occupied West Bank, Sama news said.

