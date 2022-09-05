Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel raises alert levels after attacks on its soldiers

Israeli soldiers enforce the closure of a road near the site of an attack on an Israeli bus east of the Palestinian city of Tubas in the north of the occupied West Bank on September 4, 2022 [Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH/AFP via Getty Images]
The Israeli occupation army announced yesterday that it had raised alert levels after at least two resistance operations against its soldiers in the occupied Palestinian West Bank, Sama news agency reported.

This came, the Israeli media said, after a shooting on a bus carrying Israeli soldiers carried out by three Palestinians.

According to Israeli media, the bus was travelling on a major highway in the Jordan Valley. Seven soldiers were wounded in the attack.

Army sources said that the attack was carried out by three Palestinians; two of whom were arrested after the incident, while the search for the third is ongoing.

The two Palestinians were had severe burns after their vehicle caught fire during their escape.

During the day, at least two shootings were carried out against Israeli targets across the. occupied West Bank, Sama news said.

