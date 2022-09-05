PA 'apologises' to Jordan over Ramon Airport flights

The Palestinian Authority has apologised implicitly to Jordan for not being able to prevent Palestinian citizens from using Israel's Ramon Airport for travel instead of Queen Alia Airport in Amman. The PA told the Jordanian government that any intervention to prevent Palestinians from using the Israeli airport is not only futile, but may also cause Israel to retaliate by encouraging more Palestinians to use Ramon.

The authority explained that due to the complexity of relations with Israel and a lack of full control over Palestinian affairs, it cannot prevent the Palestinians from using the airport. The only way to limit travel via Ramon Airport, it explained, is for the kingdom to improve travel conditions and reduce costs to go through Jordan.

Nevertheless, the PA has contacted the Turkish government to block a scheduled trip through Ramon Airport with Palestinian passengers. It has also negotiated with the Jordanian authorities to facilitate transit procedures and asked the US and other donor countries to enable the PA to operate Qalandia Airport, which is based within the occupied West Bank. Ramon is in the south of Israel near Eilat and the border with Jordan.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications in Ramallah has no legal or security ways to prevent Palestinians using Ramon Airport. However, ministers have warned Palestinian residents of the West Bank that Israel is using them by encouraging use of Ramon.

READ: Jordan ex-minister calls on Palestinians not to use Israeli airport