Turkish military helicopter crashes in northern Iraq

A Turkish military helicopter crashed in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said early on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Seven of the eight personnel on board were rescued, while a search operation is under way for the remaining individual, the Ministry said in a statement.

The Sikorsky helicopter was on a supply mission and had to make a hard landing in the Operation Claw-Lock region due to "technical reasons", the statement added.

Turkiye launched "Operation Claw-Lock" in April to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions, near the Turkish border.

It was initiated after "Operations Claw-Tiger" and "Claw-Eagle" to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Turkiye.

