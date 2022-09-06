Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar telecommunications company will sell Myanmar unit to Singapore

September 6, 2022 at 6:55 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Middle East, Myanmar, News, Qatar
A logo sits illumintated outside the Ooredoo booth on day 2 of the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019 on February 26, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain [David Ramos/Getty Images]
Qatari telecommunications company, Ooredoo, plans to sell its Myanmar operations to Singapore-headquartered technology firm, The One Matrix Ventures (TOMV), according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter, Reuters reports.

According to the report, TOMV is in talks with several potential partners in Myanmar to join the deal to help secure regulatory approval, without providing further details.

One of the sources said that Doha-based Ooredoo had informed Myanmar's Posts and Telecommunications Department (PTD), the country's regulator, of its intention to sell its operations to Myo Myint Ohn, but had not yet asked for official approval.

