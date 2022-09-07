Latest News
Israel occupation forces kill yet another Palestinian youth in West Bank
Israel had details of Syrian nuclear site 5 years before bombing it
Gulf States demand Netflix pull content deemed offensive
Families of Europeans held in Iran send letter criticising EU stance
Israel air attack damages Syria's Aleppo Airport
Qatar telecommunications company will sell Myanmar unit to Singapore
Turkiye's Erdogan says 'Europe reaping what it sowed' on energy crisis
Lebanon says border demarcation talks with Israel 'complicated'
French Minister in Turkiye to talk about Russian sanctions
Climate change could devastate the MENA region, study warns
Israel to legalise farm outposts across occupied West Bank
Inflation in Tunisia rises to 8.6% in August
Al Qaeda attack kills 20 Yemen forces in Abyan, says southern military
Hundreds of children are dying in Somalia and being buried 'like garbage', UN says
Saudi Arabia to add MotoGP to ever-growing 'sportswashing' strategy
