Libya exhumes 6 bodies from mass grave in Tarhuna

September 7, 2022 at 8:59 pm | Published in: Africa, Libya, News
Forensic medicine officials conduct excavation works at a mass grave in Tarhunah, Libya on 7 November 2020. [Mücahit Aydemir - Anadolu Agency]
Libyan authorities, on Wednesday, exhumed six bodies from a mass grave in the city of Tarhuna, south of the capital, Tripoli, Anadolu News Agency reports.

In a statement, the General Authority for Research and Identification of Missing Persons said the corpses were found in a landfill site in the city.

According to the statement, forensic teams are examining the bodies to determine their identity.

Discoveries of mass graves are common in war-torn Libya, especially in Tarhuna city, a former stronghold for warlord, Khalifa Haftar.

According to Libyan official sources, Haftar's forces and affiliated militias committed war crimes and acts of genocide in the period between April 2019 and June 2020.

Read:  US court recommends indicting Haftar for war crimes

