Turkiye rejects 'baseless' Arab League decisions

Turkiye, on Wednesday, "completely rejected" the "baseless" claims and decisions adopted in Tuesday's Arab League foreign ministers meeting, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The decisions, once again, targeted Turkiye, and were taken under the influence of some "narrow-minded and short-term interests," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that the stance deprives the Arab League of the opportunity to make a concrete, constructive and sustainable contribution to the solution of regional problems.

The Foreign Ministry said Turkiye will continue to fight terror threat to protect its national security and interests in line with the principles and norms of international law, regardless of the prejudiced approaches of some parties.

Turkiye's fight against separatist terrorism is also critical as part of preserving the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political unity of the countries in the region, it added.

Ankara reiterates that it is ready to work together with all Arab League members that see the establishment of stability and prosperity in the region as a common goal, the Ministry said.

On Tuesday, the foreign ministers of the Arab League members convened in Egypt's capital, Cairo. Some countries also chaired a meeting on so-called "Turkish intervention in the internal affairs of Arab countries."

