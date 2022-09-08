Portuguese / Spanish / English

Occupied West Bank: Israeli forces kill another Palestinian minor

Palestinians carry the body of 21-year-old Yunus Tayeh, who was killed by Israeli forces, during his funeral ceremony in Tubas, West Bank on September 07, 2022. [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
The Israeli occupation forces shot dead another Palestinian minor this morning near the village of Beitin, to the east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health identified the young Palestinian as Haitham Hani Mubarak, 17. He was shot and killed during an Israeli raid of the Palestinian village.

Palestinian resistance fighters responded to the Israeli aggression and opened fire at the Israeli soldiers, wounding one of them. The soldier's injuries are "light," reported Haaretz.

In Nablus, 17 Palestinians were wounded during an Israeli raid of the occupied Palestinian city.

The Red Crescent reported that ambulance crews treated 12 civilians, including a journalist, who suffered from tear gas inhalation.

Four Palestinians were injured by rubber coated metal bullets fired by occupation forces and a young man suffered burns on his hand, according to Maan News Agency.

