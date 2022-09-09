Russia does not object to Algeria joining BRICS

The new Russian Ambassador to Algeria, Valerian Shuvaev, revealed the possibility that Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune will visit the Russian capital, Moscow, before the end of the year.

In his first media appearance at the headquarters of his country's embassy in Algeria, the Russian ambassador revealed that Tebboune may visit Russia before the end of the year. He pointed out that some developments are expected to occur regarding the relations between Algiers and Moscow in the coming months, however he gave no more details regarding what these are.

He added that Moscow does not object to Algeria's desire to join the BRICS group, adding that Tebboune had sent a letter to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on the issue of Algiers' accession.

Algeria is eager to join the BRICS group, which includes the world's largest economies outside the Western system, with Tabboune announcing his intention to do so at the end of July. Tebboune said that it is possible to join the BRICS group given that it is an "economic and political power".

Last May, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during his visit to Algeria that the two countries intend to sign an agreement that reflects the new quality of bilateral relations between the two countries, noting that this agreement responds to the rapid development of friendly relations between the two countries.