Thousands of Syrians migrated from Turkiye to Europe

About 25,000 Syrians have migrated from Turkiye to European Union countries over the past few months due to rising anti-refugee rhetoric in Turkiye, Turkish media reported.

TGRT said as many as 10,000 Syrians travelled legally to countries in the European Union through a resettlement project, in addition to 15,000 Syrians who travelled through other means.

The rising anti-immigrant rhetoric and calls for the deportation of refugees from Turkiye have prompted thousands of Syrians to seek ways to leave the country.

The number of asylum seekers arriving in Europe increased over the first five months of 2022, compared to the same period last year.

Some 86,420 Syrian asylum seekers arrived in EU member states between January and late May, an increase of 82 per cent compared to the same period last year.

